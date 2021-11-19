611,058 Shares in Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW) Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 611,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,897,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Arrowroot Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARRW. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arrowroot Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Arrowroot Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Arrowroot Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Arrowroot Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in Arrowroot Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $482,000.

Get Arrowroot Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ARRW opened at $9.72 on Friday. Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $9.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.70.

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowroot Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowroot Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.