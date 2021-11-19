6,638 Shares in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 6,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Endava by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Endava by 146.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Endava by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Endava in the 2nd quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Endava in the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. 47.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DAVA opened at $159.52 on Friday. Endava plc has a 12 month low of $60.01 and a 12 month high of $172.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $147.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.96. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.59, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.91.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. Endava had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The firm had revenue of $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Endava plc will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DAVA. Susquehanna increased their price target on Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Endava in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Endava from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Endava from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Endava from $125.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Endava has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.78.

Endava Company Profile

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

