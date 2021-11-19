6,668 Shares in GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBOX. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GreenBox POS during the first quarter valued at about $272,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in GreenBox POS during the first quarter valued at about $536,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in GreenBox POS during the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GreenBox POS during the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in GreenBox POS during the first quarter valued at about $1,116,000. 9.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Lindsey Lee sold 6,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total value of $51,264.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 56.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:GBOX opened at $5.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.85. GreenBox POS has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $20.78.

About GreenBox POS

GreenBox POS, a technology company, develops, markets, and sells blockchain-based payment solutions. The company's blockchain-based systems are designed to facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets, representing cash or data, on a blockchain-based ledger. GreenBox POS was incorporated in 2007 and is based in San Diego, California.

