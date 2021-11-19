7,234 Shares in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Bought by Walleye Trading LLC

Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRC. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 49.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the first quarter valued at $134,000. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $47.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 37.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.82. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $52.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.48). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

SRC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. TheStreet raised Spirit Realty Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.46.

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, Director Michelle M. Frymire purchased 2,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $121,686.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,372. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

