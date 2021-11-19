$73.10 Million in Sales Expected for Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) to announce sales of $73.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Main Street Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $71.61 million and the highest estimate coming in at $74.14 million. Main Street Capital posted sales of $62.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Main Street Capital will report full year sales of $279.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $278.49 million to $281.02 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $299.65 million, with estimates ranging from $291.11 million to $309.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Main Street Capital.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $76.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.78 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 117.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MAIN shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Main Street Capital from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Truist increased their price objective on Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Main Street Capital in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

Shares of MAIN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,282. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.47. Main Street Capital has a 1-year low of $30.82 and a 1-year high of $46.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.01.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.31%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 2.9% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC boosted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 2.4% in the third quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 10,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 8.2% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 3.9% in the third quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 6,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 0.9% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 32,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.51% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

