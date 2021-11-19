740 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Acquired by Trinity Legacy Partners LLC

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RYT. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:RYT opened at $318.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $302.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $292.31. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $229.84 and a 1 year high of $321.78.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.