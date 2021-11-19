89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “89bio Inc. is clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, BIO89-100, is being developed for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis. 89bio Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco. “

ETNB has been the subject of several other research reports. SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of 89bio in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $49.00 price objective (down previously from $58.00) on shares of 89bio in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on 89bio from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on 89bio in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on 89bio from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.29.

Shares of ETNB stock opened at $16.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $331.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.27. 89bio has a 12-month low of $14.70 and a 12-month high of $28.28. The company has a current ratio of 8.42, a quick ratio of 23.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.35). On average, equities analysts forecast that 89bio will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $122,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $374,080 over the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETNB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in 89bio by 7.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in 89bio in the 3rd quarter worth about $483,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in 89bio by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,695,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,220,000 after purchasing an additional 485,431 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in 89bio by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 38,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL increased its stake in 89bio by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 27,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

89bio Company Profile

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

