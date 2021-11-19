8PAY Price Hits $0.11 (8PAY)

8PAY (CURRENCY:8PAY) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. 8PAY has a market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, 8PAY has traded 62.8% higher against the US dollar. One 8PAY coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000181 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get 8PAY alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.30 or 0.00071123 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.97 or 0.00072278 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.94 or 0.00092884 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,272.51 or 0.07357369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,058.12 or 0.99977515 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About 8PAY

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,123,741 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

8PAY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8PAY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 8PAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 8PAY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 8PAY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.