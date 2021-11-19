A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) President Sells $436,895.00 in Stock

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) President Thor Gjerdrum sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $436,895.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Thor Gjerdrum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 17th, Thor Gjerdrum sold 4,560 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total value of $330,007.20.

On Monday, September 13th, Thor Gjerdrum sold 26,666 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total value of $1,504,495.72.

NASDAQ AMRK opened at $69.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $791.46 million, a P/E ratio of 4.24 and a beta of -0.48. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.08 and a 1-year high of $80.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.63.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 55.69% and a net margin of 2.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after buying an additional 12,061 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $339,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 449.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 7,113 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 3,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMRK. DA Davidson raised their price target on A-Mark Precious Metals from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet raised A-Mark Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on A-Mark Precious Metals from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services; Secured Lending; and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

