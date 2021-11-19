A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) President Sells $436,895.00 in Stock

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) President Thor Gjerdrum sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $436,895.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Thor Gjerdrum also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 17th, Thor Gjerdrum sold 4,560 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total value of $330,007.20.
- On Monday, September 13th, Thor Gjerdrum sold 26,666 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total value of $1,504,495.72.
NASDAQ AMRK opened at $69.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $791.46 million, a P/E ratio of 4.24 and a beta of -0.48. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.08 and a 1-year high of $80.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.63.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after buying an additional 12,061 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $339,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 449.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 7,113 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 3,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.22% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMRK. DA Davidson raised their price target on A-Mark Precious Metals from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet raised A-Mark Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on A-Mark Precious Metals from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.
A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile
A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services; Secured Lending; and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.
