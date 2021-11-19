A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group raised A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank cut A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. AlphaValue raised A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S to a reduce rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS AMKBY opened at $14.85 on Monday. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $16.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.47 billion, a PE ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

A.P. Møller-Mærsk A/S engages in shipping, energy, transportation, offshore drilling, and retail activities. It operates through the following segments: Ocean, Logistics and Services, Terminals and Towage, and Manufacturing and Others. The Ocean segment includes global container shipping activities including strategic transhipment hubs and sale of bunker oil.

