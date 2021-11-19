AAX Token Price Up 4.7% Over Last Week (AAB)

AAX Token (CURRENCY:AAB) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. In the last week, AAX Token has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. AAX Token has a market cap of $9.60 million and approximately $938,662.00 worth of AAX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AAX Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.28 or 0.00002205 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AAX Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00048967 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.92 or 0.00227177 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00007328 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.60 or 0.00090570 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

AAX Token Profile

AAX Token (CRYPTO:AAB) is a coin. AAX Token’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500,005 coins. AAX Token’s official Twitter account is @AAXExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AAX Token is aab.aax.com/en . The Reddit community for AAX Token is https://reddit.com/r/AAXExchange . The official message board for AAX Token is medium.com/aaxexchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in November 2019, AAX is the world's first cryptocurrency exchange to be powered by LSEG Technology's Millennium Exchange – the same matching engine that powers London Stock Exchange. It is also the first of its kind to have joined the London Stock Exchange Group's (LSEG) Partner Platform. More than a token, AAB is an integral part of AAX, providing special benefits to users, and a means to be part of the growth of the exchange. It is built to serve as a bridge between digital and traditional assets, retail and professional traders, takers and market makers, the exchange and its partners, and it will be deeply integrated with AAX’s upcoming product expansion. “

Buying and Selling AAX Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AAX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AAX Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AAX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AAX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AAX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.