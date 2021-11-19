AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Allred Capital Management LLC

Allred Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 65.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABBV. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price objective for the company. Cowen boosted their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Argus boosted their target price on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on AbbVie from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.17.

ABBV traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $116.56. 43,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,846,339. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.79 and a 200-day moving average of $113.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.59 and a 12-month high of $121.53.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 123.81%.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.