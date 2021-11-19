AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Sunday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AbCellera Biologics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbCellera Biologics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.71.

AbCellera Biologics stock opened at $15.31 on Thursday. AbCellera Biologics has a 52 week low of $13.18 and a 52 week high of $71.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.94.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts predict that AbCellera Biologics will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Hamer sold 162,649 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $2,756,900.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andrew Booth bought 53,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.74 per share, with a total value of $788,590.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,900,000. Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,700,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 202.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 14,736 shares during the last quarter. SB Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. SB Management Ltd now owns 7,817,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,472,000 after buying an additional 1,050,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Institutional investors own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

