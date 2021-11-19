ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Rating Increased to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have €13.00 ($15.29) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of €11.50 ($13.53).

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AAVMY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €10.80 ($12.71) to €13.00 ($15.29) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of ABN AMRO Bank to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of ABN AMRO Bank to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of ABN AMRO Bank to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €13.00 ($15.29) to €13.50 ($15.88) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.71.

AAVMY opened at $14.79 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.30. ABN AMRO Bank has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $15.06.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

