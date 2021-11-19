Aclaris Therapeutics’ (ACRS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) in a research report report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $49.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ACRS. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.67.

NASDAQ ACRS opened at $13.48 on Monday. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $30.38. The company has a market capitalization of $825.34 million, a PE ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.78 and its 200-day moving average is $17.52.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,187.63% and a negative return on equity of 54.41%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACRS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 228.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,239,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,878,000 after buying an additional 2,254,173 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $50,400,000. BVF Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $17,560,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 454.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,070,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,793,000 after buying an additional 877,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VR Adviser LLC grew its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 22.7% in the second quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 4,563,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,143,000 after buying an additional 843,380 shares in the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through Therapeutics and Contract Research segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses in identifying, developing, and commercializing different therapies to address significant unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology.

