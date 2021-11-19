ACoconut (AC) Price Reaches $0.26 on Exchanges

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 19th. One ACoconut coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000444 BTC on major exchanges. ACoconut has a market capitalization of $682,228.70 and $76,166.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ACoconut has traded down 23.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00036604 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000034 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ACoconut Coin Profile

ACoconut (AC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. The official website for ACoconut is acbtc.fi . ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

Buying and Selling ACoconut

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACoconut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ACoconut using one of the exchanges listed above.

