Activest Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 81.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter worth $28,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 145.5% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the second quarter valued at $30,000. 25.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.84, for a total value of $619,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 325,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,348,393.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 10,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total transaction of $1,861,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 764,732 shares of company stock worth $133,444,693. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $204.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $175.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.91. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.50 and a 1-year high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 102.24% and a negative net margin of 80.74%. The company’s revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABNB. DA Davidson upped their price target on Airbnb from $174.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.16.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

