Activest Wealth Management Purchases 11 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 36.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 11 shares during the quarter. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in Shopify were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Shopify in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Shopify in the second quarter worth $37,000. 59.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SHOP opened at $1,681.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 13.97, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,461.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,419.99. The company has a market cap of $209.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.66, a P/E/G ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.45. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $937.27 and a 1 year high of $1,714.51.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 81.00% and a return on equity of 5.63%. Shopify’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SHOP. TheStreet cut shares of Shopify from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Shopify from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Argus lifted their price objective on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,621.78.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

