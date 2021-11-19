Addison Capital Co Sells 4 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Addison Capital Co trimmed its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 741 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 4 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.1% of Addison Capital Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $52,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 62.5% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 125.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total transaction of $3,218,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total transaction of $3,374,298.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,227 shares of company stock valued at $292,249,954 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,696.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3,398.74 and a 200-day moving average of $3,395.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,881.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 72.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $12.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,130.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,137.12.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

