Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.200-$4.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.69 billion-$1.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.71 billion.

Shares of ATGE stock traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.48. 354,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,151. Adtalem Global Education has a 1 year low of $27.63 and a 1 year high of $43.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -435.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.09.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.12). Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATGE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adtalem Global Education from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet downgraded Adtalem Global Education from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a market perform rating and a C$40.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, Director Michael W. Malafronte purchased 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.99 per share, with a total value of $709,285.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen W. Beard purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.84 per share, for a total transaction of $32,840.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Adtalem Global Education stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 150.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 198,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,394 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.40% of Adtalem Global Education worth $7,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.

