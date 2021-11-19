Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Given New $282.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its price objective lifted by Bank of America from $256.00 to $282.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AAP has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating and set a $220.00 price target (up from $210.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $239.89.

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $231.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.29. Advance Auto Parts has a 52-week low of $142.59 and a 52-week high of $243.05. The firm has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 22.79%. Advance Auto Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.49%.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Cushing sold 3,500 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $707,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at $3,184,266.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAP. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 479.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 182.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 423.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

