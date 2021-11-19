Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Advantage Solutions Inc. is a business solutions provider for consumer goods manufacturers and retailers. The company’s data and technology-enabled omnichannel solutions including sales, retail merchandising, business intelligence, digital commerce and a full suite of marketing services. Advantage Solutions Inc., formerly known as Conyers Park II Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ADV. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Advantage Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Advantage Solutions from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ ADV traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,867. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Advantage Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $8.16 and a fifty-two week high of $13.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.71.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Advantage Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advantage Solutions will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Advantage Solutions by 8.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 295,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 23,468 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions during the third quarter worth $1,434,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions during the third quarter worth $173,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advantage Solutions by 11.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 4,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions during the third quarter worth $101,000.

About Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

