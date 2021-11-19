AECOM (NYSE:ACM) PT Raised to $82.00 at Barclays

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $74.00 to $82.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp raised their target price on AECOM from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.71.

Shares of NYSE:ACM opened at $72.74 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.17, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.53. AECOM has a 12-month low of $46.61 and a 12-month high of $74.88.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. AECOM had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. AECOM’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AECOM will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 10.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $2,055,648.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of AECOM by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,298,509 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $460,901,000 after buying an additional 159,887 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in AECOM by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,900,599 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,986,000 after purchasing an additional 124,979 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in AECOM by 3.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,641,105 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,787,000 after purchasing an additional 98,963 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in AECOM by 0.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,209,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $139,892,000 after purchasing an additional 14,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AECOM by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,787,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,184,000 after purchasing an additional 45,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

About AECOM

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada, and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental, and energy.

