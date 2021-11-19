AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Receives $76.43 Average Target Price from Analysts

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.71.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACM. Citigroup lifted their target price on AECOM from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AECOM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on AECOM from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on AECOM from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on AECOM from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other AECOM news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $2,055,648.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACM. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,273,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in AECOM by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,145,391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,526,000 after buying an additional 424,149 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its holdings in AECOM by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 806,432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,926,000 after buying an additional 377,332 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in AECOM by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 786,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,636,000 after buying an additional 369,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in AECOM by 203.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 516,545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,116,000 after purchasing an additional 346,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACM opened at $72.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.68 and its 200-day moving average is $64.94. AECOM has a one year low of $46.61 and a one year high of $74.88.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. AECOM had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. AECOM’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

AECOM declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 10.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada, and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental, and energy.

