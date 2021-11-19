Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AEG shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NYSE AEG opened at $4.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.70. Aegon has a fifty-two week low of $3.46 and a fifty-two week high of $5.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aegon in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aegon in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Aegon by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Aegon in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Aegon in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. 5.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aegon

Aegon NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units? activities located outside these countries.

