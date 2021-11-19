Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AEG shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Monday.
Shares of NYSE AEG opened at $4.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.70. Aegon has a fifty-two week low of $3.46 and a fifty-two week high of $5.29.
About Aegon
Aegon NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units? activities located outside these countries.
