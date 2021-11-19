Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AEG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aegon from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.75.

AEG opened at $4.92 on Monday. Aegon has a 1-year low of $3.46 and a 1-year high of $5.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.01 and a 200-day moving average of $4.70.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Aegon by 312.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 7,079 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Aegon during the second quarter worth $46,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Aegon during the second quarter worth $47,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Aegon in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Aegon by 22.5% in the second quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

About Aegon

Aegon NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units? activities located outside these countries.

