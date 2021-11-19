Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aemetis, Inc. is an advanced fuels and renewable chemicals company. It produces renewable chemicals and fuels using patented microbes and processes. Aemetis owns and operates an ethanol animal feed plant in California to produce D5 Advanced Biofuels using the sorghum/biogas/CHP pathway. The Company also built, owns, and operates a renewable chemicals and advanced fuels production facility on the East Coast of India producing high quality, distilled biodiesel and refined glycerin for customers in Europe and Asia. Aemetis, Inc. is headquartered in Cupertino, California. “

AMTX has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Aemetis from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.17.

Shares of Aemetis stock opened at $18.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.20 and a beta of -0.34. Aemetis has a fifty-two week low of $1.96 and a fifty-two week high of $27.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.19 and a 200 day moving average of $13.74.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.25). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Aemetis will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Andrew B. Foster sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $29,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrew B. Foster sold 9,533 shares of Aemetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $220,116.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 140,921 shares of company stock valued at $2,561,450. 14.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMTX. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Aemetis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,766,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aemetis by 406.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,647,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,168 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Aemetis by 13,901.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 840,067 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,598,000 after acquiring an additional 834,067 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aemetis by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,267,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,162,000 after acquiring an additional 530,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aemetis by 780.4% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 543,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,067,000 after acquiring an additional 481,477 shares in the last quarter. 47.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

