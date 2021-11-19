Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.86) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) – Investment analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, November 16th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.86) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.63). Wedbush has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Aerovate Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.91) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($4.22) EPS.

Get Aerovate Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Aerovate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aerovate Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

AVTE opened at $14.05 on Thursday. Aerovate Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.40 and a 12-month high of $29.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.48.

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26).

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVTE. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Aerovate Therapeutics by 7.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 69,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 4,824 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aerovate Therapeutics Company Profile

Aerovate Therapeutics Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing drugs for cardiopulmonary disease. The company’s product pipeline consist AV-101. Aerovate Therapeutics Inc is based in BOSTON.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Aerovate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerovate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.