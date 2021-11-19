AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) Shares Gap Up to $17.76

AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.76, but opened at $18.55. AerSale shares last traded at $18.17, with a volume of 3,060 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ASLE. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AerSale in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AerSale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.31.

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Research analysts predict that AerSale Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASLE. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AerSale during the 1st quarter worth $1,159,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AerSale by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 81,167 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AerSale during the 2nd quarter worth $5,396,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of AerSale during the 1st quarter worth $700,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AerSale during the 2nd quarter worth $247,000. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AerSale Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASLE)

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

