Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) Price Target Raised to C$2.50 at Scotiabank

Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AOIFF. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Africa Oil in a research report on Friday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Africa Oil from C$1.75 to C$2.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of AOIFF opened at $1.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $735.26 million, a P/E ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.23. Africa Oil has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $1.81.

Africa Oil Corp. is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration of oil and gas properties. It focuses on producing and development assets in deep-water offshore Nigeria, and development assets in Kenya. The firm’s portfolio of exploration assets are located in Guyana, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, and in the Senegal Guinea Bissau Joint Development Zone.

