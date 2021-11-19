AGBA Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:AGBA) Short Interest Down 50.0% in October

AGBA Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:AGBA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the October 14th total of 2,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ AGBA opened at $11.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.04 million, a P/E ratio of -39.50 and a beta of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.79. AGBA Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $11.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AGBA Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AGBA Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Berkley W R Corp increased its position in shares of AGBA Acquisition by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 127,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 24,728 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of AGBA Acquisition by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 29,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of AGBA Acquisition by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 219,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. 53.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGBA Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong.

