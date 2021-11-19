agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Short Interest Down 55.9% in October

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,600,000 shares, a decrease of 55.9% from the October 14th total of 5,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

AGL stock opened at $24.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.45. agilon health has a 52-week low of $20.81 and a 52-week high of $44.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). agilon health had a negative return on equity of 26.63% and a negative net margin of 22.11%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that agilon health will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, sold 17,904,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $518,865,367.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Steven Sell sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $2,898,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,247,602 shares of company stock worth $528,228,899.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGL. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health during the third quarter worth $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health during the second quarter worth $50,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of agilon health by 29.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health during the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health during the second quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

AGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of agilon health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of agilon health in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of agilon health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of agilon health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of agilon health in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

