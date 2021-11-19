Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Price Target Cut to $42.00

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) had its price target lowered by SVB Leerink from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.00.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AGIO stock opened at $38.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.52. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $32.47 and a 12 month high of $62.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.12.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.57) by $0.09. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.43) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,082,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $445,400,000 after purchasing an additional 203,105 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,974,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $329,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,607 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,983,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $164,405,000 after acquiring an additional 22,811 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,970,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,570,000 after acquiring an additional 237,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% in the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,311,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,537,000 after acquiring an additional 324,292 shares in the last quarter.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.