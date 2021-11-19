AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 362,400 shares, an increase of 84.7% from the October 14th total of 196,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 278.8 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AGL Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.55 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Get AGL Energy alerts:

AGLNF opened at $3.72 on Friday. AGL Energy has a 52-week low of $3.72 and a 52-week high of $9.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.38.

AGL Energy Ltd. is an integrated renewable energy company, which engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Markets, Integrated Energy, and Investments. The Customer Markets segment includes retailing of electricity, gas, solar, and energy efficiency products and services.

Read More: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for AGL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.