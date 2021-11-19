Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Director Acquires $34,175.00 in Stock

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Director Greg Lehmkuhl acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.35 per share, for a total transaction of $34,175.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE ADC traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.05. The stock had a trading volume of 398 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,922. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 39.83 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.33. Agree Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $61.27 and a twelve month high of $75.95.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 35.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.227 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.55%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADC. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Agree Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Agree Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 783.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 295.9% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Agree Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist raised their price objective on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Agree Realty from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agree Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.53.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

