AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. AIM ImmunoTech had a negative return on equity of 26.80% and a negative net margin of 13,662.70%.

AIM ImmunoTech stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.47. 601,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,145,973. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.87 and a 200 day moving average of $2.00. The firm has a market cap of $70.34 million, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of -0.92. AIM ImmunoTech has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $3.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AIM ImmunoTech by 6.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 372,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 21,203 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in AIM ImmunoTech during the third quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of AIM ImmunoTech by 166.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 370,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 231,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.11% of the company’s stock.

AIM ImmunoTech, Inc is a immuno-pharma company, which focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, various viruses and immune-deficiency disorders. Its products include Alferon N Injection and Ampligen. The Alferon N Injection is a purified, natural source, glycosylated, multispecies alpha interferon product, composed of eight forms of high-purified alpha interferon.

