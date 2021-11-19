Airbus (EPA:AIR) PT Set at €135.50 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €135.50 ($159.41) target price on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AIR has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on Airbus in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays set a €138.00 ($162.35) target price on Airbus in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €159.00 ($187.06) target price on Airbus in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on Airbus in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €137.00 ($161.18) price objective on Airbus in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €133.31 ($156.83).

Get Airbus alerts:

Shares of AIR opened at €113.26 ($133.25) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €113.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €110.73. Airbus has a 1 year low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 1 year high of €99.97 ($117.61).

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.