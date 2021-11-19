Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.73

Shares of Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.73 and traded as low as $1.50. Akari Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.54, with a volume of 228,235 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.73. The stock has a market cap of $73.30 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.24.

Get Akari Therapeutics alerts:

Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akari Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $25,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Akari Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $42,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Akari Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Akari Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Akari Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $79,000. 2.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX)

Akari Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate, Nomacopan, is a second-generation complement inhibitor. The company was founded on October 7, 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Akari Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akari Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.