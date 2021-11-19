Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $29.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Akero Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing transformational treatments for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and other serious metabolic disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of AKR-001, for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, which are in clinical stage. Akero Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Akero Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.00.

Shares of AKRO opened at $25.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.25. Akero Therapeutics has a one year low of $17.66 and a one year high of $34.87. The stock has a market cap of $906.74 million, a P/E ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 0.50.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.21. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Akero Therapeutics news, COO Jonathan Young sold 18,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total transaction of $455,790.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Catriona Yale sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total value of $269,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 107.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 14.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 4.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 60.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc operates as a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis company, which engages in developing pioneering medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates and proteins throughout the body.

