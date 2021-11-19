Akroma 1-Day Volume Hits $424.00 (AKA)

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. Over the last week, Akroma has traded 43.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Akroma coin can now be bought for about $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Akroma has a market cap of $122,917.12 and $424.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Akroma alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,257.54 or 0.07308123 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.61 or 0.00086867 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Akroma

Akroma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Akroma’s official website is akroma.io . Akroma’s official message board is medium.com/akroma

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience. “

Buying and Selling Akroma

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akroma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Akroma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Akroma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akroma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.