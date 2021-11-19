Akumin Inc. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.17) Per Share (TSE:AKU)

Akumin Inc. (TSE:AKU) – Equities researchers at Cormark decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Akumin in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 17th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.07). Cormark also issued estimates for Akumin’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Clarus Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$7.50 price target on shares of Akumin in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of Akumin in a report on Monday, November 8th.

TSE:AKU opened at C$2.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.71, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.63. Akumin has a fifty-two week low of C$2.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.98. The firm has a market cap of C$207.43 million and a P/E ratio of -5.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.25.

Akumin Company Profile

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers offer physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The company provides various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, digital radiography, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures; and online medical bill payment services.

