Alexander A. Hockman Sells 10,000 Shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Stock

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total value of $1,099,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NVEE stock opened at $110.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.44. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.75 and a 12 month high of $115.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.35, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 5.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NVEE shares. TheStreet raised NV5 Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVEE. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of NV5 Global in the first quarter worth approximately $1,294,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of NV5 Global in the first quarter worth approximately $169,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 65.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 27.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,799 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 32.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. 60.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

