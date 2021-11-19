Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $9.74 EPS

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $9.74, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS.

Shares of BABA traded down $3.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $140.26. 1,428,907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,077,070. The stock has a market cap of $381.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.09. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $138.43 and a 12 month high of $280.61.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alibaba Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,838,191 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.64% of Alibaba Group worth $3,928,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BABA shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $254.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. HSBC decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.85.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

