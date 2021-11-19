Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) PT Lowered to $209.00 at Bank of America

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Bank of America from $254.00 to $209.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 45.54% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. KGI Securities started coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Erste Group cut Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Mizuho cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.81.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $143.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group has a 12-month low of $138.43 and a 12-month high of $280.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $9.70. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 2,141.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 22,643,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,123,770,000 after acquiring an additional 21,633,311 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,928,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838,191 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,792,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,486,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,345 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,211,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,103,939,000 after buying an additional 81,601 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Alibaba Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,968,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,033,915,000 after buying an additional 243,994 shares during the period. 23.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

