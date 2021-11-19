Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Purchased by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 3.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 16.9% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. 83.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $723.46.

In other Align Technology news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.54, for a total transaction of $3,557,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,700,121.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total value of $2,097,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $9,170,240. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $683.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $663.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $644.34. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $439.71 and a 52 week high of $737.45. The stock has a market cap of $53.92 billion, a PE ratio of 73.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.57.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.81 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 19.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

