Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Shares Gap Down to $22.85

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.85, but opened at $21.68. Alignment Healthcare shares last traded at $21.73, with a volume of 3,733 shares trading hands.

ALHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Alignment Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen began coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.38.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.89.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 68.37% and a negative net margin of 16.15%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alignment Healthcare news, CEO John E. Kao sold 70,698 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $1,407,597.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dinesh M. Kumar sold 10,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $180,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 273,001 shares of company stock valued at $5,173,082.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 156.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALHC)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

