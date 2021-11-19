Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.B)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from C$65.00 to C$74.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Alimentation Couche-Tard traded as high as C$52.29 and last traded at C$52.25, with a volume of 656912 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$52.05.

ATD.B has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC lifted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. TD Securities lifted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$55.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$56.53.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$55.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$48.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$47.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a $0.0875 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from Alimentation Couche-Tard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s payout ratio is 8.45%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile (TSE:ATD.B)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.