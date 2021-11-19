ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.000-$3.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.150. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of ALLETE stock opened at $62.69 on Friday. ALLETE has a one year low of $55.29 and a one year high of $73.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.83 and its 200 day moving average is $66.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Get ALLETE alerts:

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.18). ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $345.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. ALLETE’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ALLETE will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. ALLETE’s payout ratio is presently 85.42%.

ALE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered ALLETE from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ALLETE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALLETE in the 3rd quarter valued at $313,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in ALLETE during the 3rd quarter worth $297,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALLETE in the 3rd quarter worth $1,456,000. Institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

Featured Article: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.