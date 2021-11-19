Allred Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Allred Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,846 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 717 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for about 1.2% of Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 64.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $219.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.41.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $1.95 on Friday, hitting $153.63. The company had a trading volume of 168,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,918,307. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $279.17 billion, a PE ratio of 142.73, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.17. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $140.86 and a 52 week high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

