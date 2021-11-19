Allred Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Allred Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 4.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EW. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $494,011,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,536,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $780,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358,602 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1,374.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,814,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $187,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,011 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,002,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,071,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 151.2% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,590,440 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $164,473,000 after purchasing an additional 957,333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EW traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.31. 24,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,426,537. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market cap of $73.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.01. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.44 and a fifty-two week high of $123.27.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.84.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.72, for a total transaction of $3,636,486.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total value of $769,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,351 shares of company stock valued at $15,792,964 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

